It was a busy day of economic data today and tomorrow's economic calendar will remain brisk.

The main event might be another appearance from St Louis Fed President James Bullard at 11 am ET. We'll also hear from the Fed's Mester at 5 pm ET. Given that we have already heard his song-and-dance twice, I wouldn't expect too much drama but you never know with Bullard.

In terms of economic data we get:

Weekly initial jobless claims

The Philly Fed

Housing starts/building permits

30 year TIPS auction