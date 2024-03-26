Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr is due to speak to Radio NZ this afternoon, 27 March, NZ time.

Orr will be discussing:

the current state of the economy,

the global economic picture,

banking regulation

Info from the RBZ says that the future direction of monetary policy will not be discussed.

The interview is expected to be broadcast tomorrow morning, 28 March, NZ time.

-

Separately, the NZ Herald is expected to run an extended video interview with Governor Adrian Orr on Friday 29 March. Orr spoke with the NZ Herald reporter today, on 27 March.

-

I don't have specific times for these two media events.