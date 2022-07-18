You might be seeing the headline about the place that the US is exporting inflation ... and that the Federal Reserve hiking rates is making it worse.

These come from a piece posted by Bloomberg (gated). The long story short is:

During the pandemic, people all over the world bought more goods (TVs, laptops, exercise bikes, for example) and fewer services (eg. dining out)

This shift was significantly bigger in the US than in other rich countries

Since these goods are traded globally—with supplies constrained by Covid-19—US demand pushed up prices in other countries, too.

And, bingo, the US has been exporting inflation during its pandemic rebound.

Bloomberg go on with a second leg of the US exporting inflation:

rates in the US are rising much faster than in the euro zone and Japan, thus the USD dollar is soaring

the US switches to exporting inflation through another channel: the super-strong dollar

----

So, now you know.