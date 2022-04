Its not a secret data release but you won't find it on economic calendars.

Due at 0300 GMT on 21 April 2022 is the RBNZ’s preferred Sectoral Factor Model measure of core inflation.

the most recent read (that for Q4 2021) was 3.2%

the RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1 - 3%

the data for Q1, 2022, is released today and its likely to show core inflation even higher than the 3.2% last time

