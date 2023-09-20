Pre-QA comments from chair Powell:
- Fed is squarely focused on dual mandate
- Fed has covered a lot of ground, full of facts have yet to be felt
- We can proceed carefully
- Our decisions will be based on assessments of data and risks
- Growths in real GDP has come in above expectations
- Consumer spending particularly robust
- Activity and housing has picked up
- Higher rates weighing on business investment
- Labor market remains tight.
- Labor supply and demand continue to comment to better balance
- Labor demand still exceeds supply
- Expects labor market rebalancing to continue, easing upward pressure on inflation
- Inflation remains well above our long-run goal of 2%
- Getting inflation down to 2% has a long way to go
- Longer term inflation expectations appear to be well anchored
- Strongly committed to return inflation to 2%
- Current stance of policy is restrictive, putting downward pressure on economic activity, employment and inflation
- We are committed to achieving and sustaining sufficiently restrictive policy to bring inflation down to 2% over time
- Federal Reserve will make decisions meeting by meeting. Federal Reserve is mindful of the uncertainties
- The Fed is prepared to raise rates further if appropriate
- Will keep rates restrictive until confident inflation moving down to 2%
- Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below trend growth, some softening of labor conditions
- We will do everything we can to achieve goals
- Restoring price stability is essential in reaching maximum growth potential
Q&A portion has begun at 2:39 PM.