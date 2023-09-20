Pre-QA comments from chair Powell:

  • Fed is squarely focused on dual mandate
  • Fed has covered a lot of ground, full of facts have yet to be felt
  • We can proceed carefully
  • Our decisions will be based on assessments of data and risks
  • Growths in real GDP has come in above expectations
  • Consumer spending particularly robust
  • Activity and housing has picked up
  • Higher rates weighing on business investment
  • Labor market remains tight.
  • Labor supply and demand continue to comment to better balance
  • Labor demand still exceeds supply
  • Expects labor market rebalancing to continue, easing upward pressure on inflation
  • Inflation remains well above our long-run goal of 2%
  • Getting inflation down to 2% has a long way to go
  • Longer term inflation expectations appear to be well anchored
  • Strongly committed to return inflation to 2%
  • Current stance of policy is restrictive, putting downward pressure on economic activity, employment and inflation
  • We are committed to achieving and sustaining sufficiently restrictive policy to bring inflation down to 2% over time
  • Federal Reserve will make decisions meeting by meeting. Federal Reserve is mindful of the uncertainties
  • The Fed is prepared to raise rates further if appropriate
  • Will keep rates restrictive until confident inflation moving down to 2%
  • Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below trend growth, some softening of labor conditions
  • We will do everything we can to achieve goals
  • Restoring price stability is essential in reaching maximum growth potential

Q&A portion has begun at 2:39 PM.