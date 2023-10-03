Japan's finance minister was once again across the news wires with warnings on intervention.

They sound rather hollow. The issue does not appear to be a weak yen, but a strong USD. EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY are not scaling lofty heights, suggesting the USD/JPY gains are USD driven.

There are easily explainable factors for the stronger USD:

US yields are ratcheitng higher and higher

the US economy is resilient

Its difficult to make the case that USD/JPY is much higher than fundamentals support.

Check out EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY - they are flat lines compared with USD/JPY.