HSBC say that CNY could face more headwinds from

China’s persistent run of weak data

and further widened yield disadvantage

And that People's Bank of China efforts to prop up the yuan are half-hearted:

The PBoC may continue to smooth volatility, but we do not expect it to draw a firm line in the sand when the tide keeps coming in.

Also on the PBOC, the path is clear for rate cuts next Monday:

The PBoC unexpectedly lowered the rate on its one-year loans, or medium-term lending facility (MLF), by 15 bps to 2.5%, together with a reduction of 10 bps in its 7-day reverse repurchase rate (a short-term policy rate) to 1.8%.

The rate cut opens room for a reduction in 1-year or even 5-year loan prime rates on 21 August.

---

ICYMI on the MLF cut:

---

For today, still to come:

Offshore yuan update: