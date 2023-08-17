HSBC say that CNY could face more headwinds from
- China’s persistent run of weak data
- and further widened yield disadvantage
And that People's Bank of China efforts to prop up the yuan are half-hearted:
- The PBoC may continue to smooth volatility, but we do not expect it to draw a firm line in the sand when the tide keeps coming in.
Also on the PBOC, the path is clear for rate cuts next Monday:
- The PBoC unexpectedly lowered the rate on its one-year loans, or medium-term lending facility (MLF), by 15 bps to 2.5%, together with a reduction of 10 bps in its 7-day reverse repurchase rate (a short-term policy rate) to 1.8%.
- The rate cut opens room for a reduction in 1-year or even 5-year loan prime rates on 21 August.
ICYMI on the MLF cut:
