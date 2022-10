Economists at BlackRock are speaking with financial advisers, saying that they are expecting "pivot language" at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting

expect a +75bp rate hike at the November (1 & 2) meeting

smaller rate hikes in December (meeting is 13th and 14th) and January / February 2023 meeting (31st and 1st)

and then a pause to get us to around 4.75%

The scuttlebutt was conveyed by a Fox business reporter.