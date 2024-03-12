If you did miss this, check it out now from Justin:
No decision has been made yet, with outcome currently too close to call, according to people familiar with the matter.
- A final decision will be made after officials see the initial tally from spring wage talks due Friday, according to the people.
More:
- Officials are preparing for both a hike or a hold decision at the March 18-19, according to the people.
- the assessment of officials is that the bank is close to liftoff, according to the people.
- officials are mulling if they need to signal that a rate hike is in the pipeline to maintain expectations and limit possible market moves, the people said.