Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot is a European Central Bank Governing Council member.
He spoke on Thursday in an interview with Reuters and at a news conference separately:
- "I regard it unlikely that we would already be done by now,"
- "It's highly questionable whether maintaining rates only in mildly restrictive territory ... would be enough to generate the immaculate disinflation that we probably all hope for."
- "I still think we need to make another step in May but I don't know the size of that step"
- "very, very far" from a financial crisis in Europe
Link here to Reuters for more.
Last week the ECB hiked by +50bp. The next policy meeting is May 4th.