Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot is a European Central Bank Governing Council member.

He spoke on Thursday in an interview with Reuters and at a news conference separately:

"I regard it unlikely that we would already be done by now,"

"It's highly questionable whether maintaining rates only in mildly restrictive territory ... would be enough to generate the immaculate disinflation that we probably all hope for."

"I still think we need to make another step in May but I don't know the size of that step"

"very, very far" from a financial crisis in Europe

Last week the ECB hiked by +50bp. The next policy meeting is May 4th.