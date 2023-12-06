Bank of France Governor and therefore European Central Bank Governing Council member Villeroy was speaking with a French paper in an interview published on Wednesday:

"disinflation is happening more quickly than we thought"

"This is why, barring any shocks, there will not be any new rise in rates. The question of a rate cut could arise in 2024, but not right now"

Villeroy is not the only participant in the market to mulling 2024 European Central Bank rate cuts, forecasts for cuts are gathering pace.