I posted earlier on Goldman Sachs' Fed preview:

ps. The 'but' is GS expect a rate cut from the FOMC in September and then again in December with a barrage of more to follow in 2025 and 2026.

As I posted earlier:

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Statement due at 2pm US Eastern time, with Powell's press conference following a half hour later:

JP Morgan were predicting a cut from the FOMC in July, but after Friday's blockbuster jobs reports analysts at the bank shifted that call to November. Greg had the news as it hit:

And earlier I added to that:

Further on their call for a November cut:

It’s possible that the weakness in the household survey broadens out in the three employment reports between now and the September FOMC, but given the recent momentum in job growth, we think it may take the five reports available between now and the November FOMC meeting to meet the test.

We now see the first ease in November, followed by a quarterly cadence of rate cuts next year.

A quarterly cadence means 4 more cuts in 2025, in Q1, 2, 3 and 4.