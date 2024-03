I mentioned during Asia on Friday that Bostic was speaking late, after the RTH close, and in my 'thoughts out loud' hoped he didn't say much of interest. Well, he did!

There was a shunt lower from S&P 500 futures at 4 pm on Friday when Bostic was speaking

ES futures reopen for the week's trade at 6 pm US Eastern time (5 pm Chicago time, 2200 GMT). This'll give Asian markets the opportunity to respond (for the non-night owls who didn't do so already on Friday).