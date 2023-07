UBS in response to the stimulus signals that came from China's Communist Party Politburo:

UBS are expecting the People’s Bank of China to potentially cutt policy rates by 10 basis points in H2 of this year:

also expect the PBOC cut the reserve requirement ratio by 25bp

and to inject more liquidity into the banking system via open market operations

UBS forecast all this to help boost year-on-year credit growth to 10% by Q4.

Shanghai Composite higher yesterday