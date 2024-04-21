First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath addressed a fiscal forum at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings on Saturday:

said that US deficits are projected to rise for years with one of the world's steepest curves for debt

"The high levels of deficits are also supporting growth and demand in the U.S. that have positive spillover to the rest of the world,"

"But along with that growth, you're getting higher interest rates and a stronger dollar and the second two are creating more complications for the world."

IMF's estimates that the U.S. deficit for 2024 will reach 6.67% of GDP, rising to 7.06% in 2025 (which is double the 3.5% number in 2015).

Gopinath said the IMF's annual "Article IV" review of US economic policies will be complete in coming weeks, it'll recommend that the US

raise tax revenues

reform costly Social Security and Medicare programs

to bring deficits lower.

Well, that won't happen in an election year.