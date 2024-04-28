It's a huge week ahead, including NFP, ISM, and PMI data. The highlight is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The FOMC statement is due at 2pm US Eastern time on Wednesday May 1 (which is 1800 GMT).

Federal Reserve Chair Powell will follow up with his press conference a half hour late (2.30pm / 1830)

