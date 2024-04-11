Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:

  • Won't comment on forex levels, currency intervention
  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
  • Excessive fx volatility undesirable
  • Closely watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
  • Won't rule out any steps to respond to excessive fx moves

Hayashi is the last of the three amigos to respond to the sharply weaker yen today:

USD/JPY is down from highs hit during late NY trade:

usdyen verbal intervention 11 April 2024 2