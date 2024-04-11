Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:
- Won't comment on forex levels, currency intervention
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- Excessive fx volatility undesirable
- Closely watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
- Won't rule out any steps to respond to excessive fx moves
Hayashi is the last of the three amigos to respond to the sharply weaker yen today:
- More from Japan finance minister Suzuki : Forex levels are basically determined by markets
- Japan finance minister Suzuki trying to talk up the yen now - verbal intervention
- Japan's Kanda says prepared to necessary steps on rapid yen fall
USD/JPY is down from highs hit during late NY trade: