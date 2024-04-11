Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:

Won't comment on forex levels, currency intervention

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Excessive fx volatility undesirable

Closely watching fx moves with high sense of urgency

Won't rule out any steps to respond to excessive fx moves

Hayashi is the last of the three amigos to respond to the sharply weaker yen today:

USD/JPY is down from highs hit during late NY trade: