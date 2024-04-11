Japan finance minister Suzuki:

no comment on daily forex moves

important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals

excessive FX moves undesirable

looking at background of yen weakening to 152, 153 to dollar and not necessarily at the levels themselves

in constant communication with Vice Finance Minister Kanda on forex

won't rule out any steps to respond to excessive FX moves

If anyone in the comments would like to help Suzuki out here. He wants 'background' on the USD/JPY to 152/153. Anyone like to explain interest rate differentials, and monetary policy divergence, to him?