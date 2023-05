Japan April inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term data, still soaring.

headline is 3.5%

core (excluding fresh food) is 3.4%

core-core (excluding food and energy) is a stonking 4.1%

Core-core is the closest to the US measure of core inflation.

As we all know and have repeated, the Bank of Japan insists that the current high rates of inflation are cost-push and thus expect them to begin to drop away from around September/October this year. The insistence that inflation is transitory didn't work out for the Fed and many, many other DM central banks. Maye this time its different?