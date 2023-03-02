Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term data from Japan, the Tokyo metro area CPI for February 2023.

Ex food and energy is up from January (this is the closest to the core measure of CPI in the US) but the other two measures are down from January.

The BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term views inflation in Japan as transitory, and now have something to lean on for this view it would appear.

Also out was some employment data. The jobless rate, as you can see in the graphic above, is down. Job to applicant ratio came in at 1.35 (expected 1.36, prior 1.35). Japan might have 99 problems but jobs ain't one.