Inflation data from Japan, the Tokyo metro area CPI for February 2023.

Ex food and energy is up from January (this is the closest to the core measure of CPI in the US) but the other two measures are down from January.

The BOJ views inflation in Japan as transitory, and now have something to lean on for this view it would appear.

tokyo cpi 03 March 2023

Also out was some employment data. The jobless rate, as you can see in the graphic above, is down. Job to applicant ratio came in at 1.35 (expected 1.36, prior 1.35). Japan might have 99 problems but jobs ain't one.