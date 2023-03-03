Japan finance minister Suzuki statement after the CPI data earlier.

  • ETF purchases by the BOJ is part of BOJ's easing policy
  • Don't think BOJ ETF purchases are having negative influence on individuals' asset formation
  • Up to the BOJ to decide on how to dispose of its ETF holding
  • Expects the Bank of Japan to conduct policy appropriately
  • Closely watching energy, food price increase, and their impact on people's livelihoods
  • To accelerate implementation of measures adopted by extra budget to cope with energy, food price hikes

USD/JPY is not doing a whole lot today.

