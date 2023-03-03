Japan finance minister Suzuki statement after the CPI data earlier.
- ETF purchases by the BOJ is part of BOJ's easing policy
- Don't think BOJ ETF purchases are having negative influence on individuals' asset formation
- Up to the BOJ to decide on how to dispose of its ETF holding
- Expects the Bank of Japan to conduct policy appropriately
- Closely watching energy, food price increase, and their impact on people's livelihoods
- To accelerate implementation of measures adopted by extra budget to cope with energy, food price hikes
USD/JPY is not doing a whole lot today.