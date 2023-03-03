Japan finance minister Suzuki statement after the CPI data earlier.

ETF purchases by the BOJ is part of BOJ's easing policy

Don't think BOJ ETF purchases are having negative influence on individuals' asset formation

Up to the BOJ to decide on how to dispose of its ETF holding

Expects the Bank of Japan to conduct policy appropriately

Closely watching energy, food price increase, and their impact on people's livelihoods

To accelerate implementation of measures adopted by extra budget to cope with energy, food price hikes

ICYMI:

--

USD/JPY is not doing a whole lot today.