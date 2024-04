As part of its ultra easy monetary policy the Bank of Japan bought ETFs.

Japan's finance minister Suzuki says how these are handled, including sales, is up to the BOJ to decide.

says its difficult to determine sole factor behind current weak yen

usually, the Bank of Japan's tweak to massive monetary policy would lead to strong yen by narrowing interest rate gaps

its true that real interest rates remain in negative territory

monetary easing is up to the Bank of Japan to decide