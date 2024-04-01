Japan finance minister Suzuki with the ramped-up rhetoric (respond, rapid, speculative, won't rule out anything). the danger of trotting this stuff out every day is that market becoming jaded and selling yen regardless.

  • Won't comment on forex levels
  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
  • Rapid fx moves undesirable
  • Speculative moves seen behind recent weak yen
  • Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves
  • Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency
  • Will respond fx moves appropriately

For now its still having an impact though:

