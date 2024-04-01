Japan finance minister Suzuki with the ramped-up rhetoric (respond, rapid, speculative, won't rule out anything). the danger of trotting this stuff out every day is that market becoming jaded and selling yen regardless.

Won't comment on forex levels

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Speculative moves seen behind recent weak yen

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency

Will respond fx moves appropriately

For now its still having an impact though: