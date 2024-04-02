Japan finance minister Suzuki
- Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency
- Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly moves
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals, says rapid fx moves are undesirable
- Declines to comment on fx intervention
- Won't comment when asked about specific means of how MOF may intervene in the FX market
- Various factors are behind FX moves, not just monetary policy
more to come
Intervention in USD/JPY involves yelling "Yours!" into the phone,