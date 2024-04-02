Japan finance minister Suzuki

Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly moves

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals, says rapid fx moves are undesirable

Declines to comment on fx intervention

Won't comment when asked about specific means of how MOF may intervene in the FX market

Various factors are behind FX moves, not just monetary policy

