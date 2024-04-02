Japan finance minister Suzuki

  • Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency
  • Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly moves
  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals, says rapid fx moves are undesirable
  • Declines to comment on fx intervention
  • Won't comment when asked about specific means of how MOF may intervene in the FX market
  • Various factors are behind FX moves, not just monetary policy

