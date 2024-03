Finally some sort of verbal response to the much weaker yen today.

Japan finance minister Suzuki:

won't rule out any steps in response to disorderly FX moves

closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

That 'steps' comment is an escalation on what he usually says. He's given USD/JPY a bit of a shake:

More added:

won't rule out any steps including "decisive steps" to respond to disorderly FX moves

Yep, Suzuki ramping up the rhetoric a notch or two