Japan finance minister Suzuki

Weak yen has pros and cons

Weak yen could push up import prices and have negative impact on consumers, firms

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency

Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Disorderly fx moves

In close communication with top currency diplomat Kanda

We are analysing background of what is driving fx moves

There is chance fx will be discussed at next week's G20 meeting

Govt hopes to take appropriate steps to minimise impact of weak yen on households

A discussion, to the 'chance' of a discussion, at the G20 would represent an escalation of the threat of intervention. Just a little.

