The only 'expected' was for the 'core' (i.e. excluding fresh food), it came in higher.
- headline rate was in line with its previous reading
- core-core (i.e. excluding food & energy, this is the closest measure to US core inflation) came in above the prior
Tokyo inflation data
- National-level CPI data for October will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example