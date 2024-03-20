The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, due on April 1.
Confidence at big Japanese companies rebounded to a three-month high in March
- manufacturers' sentiment index stood at plus 10 in March, versus minus 1 in the previous month
- gains in the auto industry, oil refining and chemicals
- June index is seen at +14
Service-sector mood rose to a seven-month high
- sentiment rose to plus 32, from 26 in February
- June index is seen at +25
***
Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey
- respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
- Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.
Poll canvassed 240 manufacturers and 258 non-manufacturers
- 237 firms responded
- conducted March 6-15