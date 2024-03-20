The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, due on April 1.

Confidence at big Japanese companies rebounded to a three-month high in March

  • manufacturers' sentiment index stood at plus 10 in March, versus minus 1 in the previous month
  • gains in the auto industry, oil refining and chemicals
  • June index is seen at +14

Service-sector mood rose to a seven-month high

  • sentiment rose to plus 32, from 26 in February
  • June index is seen at +25

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Poll canvassed 240 manufacturers and 258 non-manufacturers

  • 237 firms responded
  • conducted March 6-15
Japan industrial production