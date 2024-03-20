The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, due on April 1.

Confidence at big Japanese companies rebounded to a three-month high in March

manufacturers' sentiment index stood at plus 10 in March, versus minus 1 in the previous month

gains in the auto industry, oil refining and chemicals

June index is seen at +14

Service-sector mood rose to a seven-month high

sentiment rose to plus 32, from 26 in February

June index is seen at +25

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity

Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Poll canvassed 240 manufacturers and 258 non-manufacturers