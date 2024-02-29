Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

He's passing remarks on G20 discussions. He usually hits the news with comments on the yen and Japanese monetary policy, but not this time. Perhaps he'll have more to say. Stay tuned!

Looking at how weak the yen is , barely above multi-year lows, ya gotta wonder if there really is a tightening of policy coming up from the Bank of Japan soon. And if there is maybe it a one and done and we keep selling yen?