Masato Kanda is vice-minister for international affairs at Japan's Ministry of Finance. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary, and is often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

He's being all coy now:

nothing to say about whether Japan intervened in the FX market

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is bouncing from the earlier lows:

