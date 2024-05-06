Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

No comment on Yellen's comments on FX

Important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals

If there is excessive volatility in the FX market the government must take appropriate steps

Won't comment on FX levels

If you need background on the Yellen comments, it all began on Friday last week when we got clear signs that all is not well with co-ordinated intervention:

Yellen confirmed this over the weekend:

Which sent yen down the tubes again:

This quite a show.