Japan's largest industrial union UA Zensen:

25 sub-sector unions so far win full response from management to their demand

Full-time workers so far win wage hikes of 6.7% including base pay rise of 5.15%, bigger than last year

Some indications of wage hikes that have been achieved for some workers. The question is how far such hikes will extend throughout the workforce, and how the BOJ will view these as contributing to stable and sustained inflation. Which is a lot of questions.