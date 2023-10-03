Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the MoF official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

USD/JPY popped above 150 during US trade only to collapse as low as 147.30.

Kanda remarks:

No comment on whether Japan intervened in fx market

Looking at implied volatility, various factors when determining what is excessive move

One-sided, big moves would be considered excessive move

Our stance against excessive moves is unchanged

Won't comment on whether yesterday's move was excessive

Will take appropriate steps against excessive moves without ruling out any options

We have only taken steps that have the understanding of US authorities