Did not intervenJapan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
- Concerned about one-sided, sharp fx moves
- Speculative moves seem playing the biggest factor
- Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves
- Did not intervene in FX market last month
- In close contact with authorities internationally on FX
- FX moves affect price stability target
