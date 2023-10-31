Did not intervenJapan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Concerned about one-sided, sharp fx moves

Speculative moves seem playing the biggest factor

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Did not intervene in FX market last month

In close contact with authorities internationally on FX

FX moves affect price stability target

