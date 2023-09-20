Japanese PM Kishida is currently in New York, speaking from there. He says he'll be having folks put together the 'pillars' of an economic package from early next week:

Says nothing decided on potential summit with China

Says Japan's economy is currently still not fully stable

Says will include measures to counter inflation, social measures to counter declining population in economic measures to be announced next week

His "measures to counter inflation" comment is probably aimed at the electorate, 'cause otherwise it makes zero sense. The BOJ and his government, we are constantly being told, are working together to achieve the Bank's inflation goal, a target the Bank is still not confident it can achieve stable and sustainably.

If Kishida is serious perhaps the Boj could trim back its super-easy monetary policy> The Bank meets this week, maybe they will?