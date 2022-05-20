kuroda meme 1

The questions for Kuroda will continue.

Today's CPI report showed 2.5% headline and 2.1% core prices. Kuroda acknowledged that but also said that he's forecast 2% inflation for awhile and that it's not sustainable in Japan.

For its part, the yen was largely unmoved by the data and Kuroda's comments. It's set for a second doji in a row.

There's no sign in the BOJ abandoning yield curve control here.