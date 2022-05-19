National CPI 2.5% y/y, highest for the headline rate since October 2014 (the number back then was impacted by the sales tax hike, if you take that out then its the highest since December 1991)

  • expected 1.5%, prior was 1.2%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 2.1% y/y (AKA core  inflation  ), highest for this since Marc 2015

  • expected 2.1%, prior was 0.8%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.8% y/y (AKA core-core inflation and the closest measure to the US core CPI)

  • expected -0.9%, prior was -0.7%
  • Turns positive! A significant result.

Some background to today's numbers: