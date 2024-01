Christine Lagarde

Economy likely stagnated in Q4

Some surveys point to a pickup in 2024

Demand for labor is slowing

Upside risks to inflation include heightened geopolitical tensions, including in Middle East

Market interest rates have moved broadly sideways since our last meeting

We are determined to ensure inflation returns to our 2% target in a timeline manner

We will continue to follow a data-dependent approach

There isn't much here and no hint on rate cuts.