The recovery has been 'staggering'

In a way, we're the victim of our own success

Germany PPI might be high but the euro is for 19 nations

Underneath the numbers, there is a big contribution from energy

Some base effects will clear out as soon as next month

Will bottlenecks and energy make inflation sustainable?

We have to look at wages

We're not seeing anything that would point to inflation spiraling out of control

We will look our horizon at upcoming meetings

Employment participation is getting close to pre-pandemic level

We're unlikely to face the same inflation as the US

Our demand in Europe is not a state of excessive demand

Lagarde did put rate hikes on the table and preached humility. The strident commitment to low rates is gone. Of course, the plan still isn't to hike this year or 2023 but she's opened the door to a shift.

Watch live here.