UK inflation data came in below the median estimate on Wednesday:

Goldman Sachs had been forecasting a rate hike from the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee but changed that to now expecting an on-hold decision.

JP Morgan say:

  • "We stick with our call for a hike, but now see this as a coin toss"

The statement from the Bank is due at 0700 US Eastern time:

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee decision 21 September 2023