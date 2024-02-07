Monetary policy may not be putting as much downward pressure on demand as we think

If labor market continues to be strong, we can dial back policy rate quite slowly

At this moment, 2-3 cuts seem appropriate

If we can see a few more months of good inflation data, will give confidence on way back to 2% inflation

Most commercial real estate sector, aside from office segment is doing well

Economy showing to be remarkably resilient

So for data has been resoundingly positive. We're going to have to see how the economy performs.

On spending for goods, there seems like there are some longer live consumer and business behaviors behaviors that we are going to have to monitor

Kashkari is a nonvoting member in 2024. He has tended to be more hawkish of late.