- Monetary policy may not be putting as much downward pressure on demand as we think
- If labor market continues to be strong, we can dial back policy rate quite slowly
- At this moment, 2-3 cuts seem appropriate
- If we can see a few more months of good inflation data, will give confidence on way back to 2% inflation
- Most commercial real estate sector, aside from office segment is doing well
- Economy showing to be remarkably resilient
- So for data has been resoundingly positive. We're going to have to see how the economy performs.
- On spending for goods, there seems like there are some longer live consumer and business behaviors behaviors that we are going to have to monitor
Kashkari is a nonvoting member in 2024. He has tended to be more hawkish of late.