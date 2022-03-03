Is that promise is More from BOC Macklem
- Russian invasion of Ukraine will cause further supply disruptions
- Invasion will weigh on confidence, will hit economic activity
- Expect higher rates will begin to moderate growth in housing sector
- We can sustain the kind of growth were seeing in the housing sector
- There is considerable space to raise interest rates over the course of the year
- We will not rule out 50 basis point hike in the future if inflation remains high
- If we have to move more quickly, we are prepared to do that
- We would get worried if wage growth ran significantly above productivity growth. We are not seen that yet.