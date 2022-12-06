Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke earlier:
- BOJ Gov. Kuroda says Japan has not achieved stable 2% inflation accompanied by wage rises
- BOJ Governor Kuroda says its too early to discuss specifics on the Bank's policy framework
More:
- Japan likely to see wages rise in next year's wage negotiations reflecting the underlying rise in inflation , heightening medium-, and long-term inflation expectations
- Rise in labour productivity likely to lead to higher real wage growth in the long run
even if wages rise by 3%, the BOJ will maintain its current easy policy until inflation reaches 2%
Real wage growth is negative:
Japan data - October real wages fall the hardest since June of 2015
