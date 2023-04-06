>
More from Bullard: 85% probability that financials stress will continue to abate
More from Bullard: 85% probability that financials stress will continue to abate
-
More from St. Louis Fed president Bullard
- He is less enamored with argument that credit conditions will tighten appreciably to send the economy into recession
- It is not that clear to him that there will be much of a pullback in lending
- He is not yet reviewed Thursday's revision to jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person
Read this Term
- Housing market still seems tight due to inventory shortages
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term seem to be leveling off but wants to see it on a clear downward trend
- Fed can't declare victory too early on inflation
- Financial stress appears to have abated for now
- 85% probability that financial stress will continue to abate
- If that occurs, Fed should stick to its interest-rate path and get inflation and down while the labor market is still strong
- He continues to be hopeful inflation can be reduced this year with the labor market remaining relatively strong
Bullard is not a voting member in.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW