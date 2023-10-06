Italian spreads have increased recently because of budget issues

Unemployment cost of disinflation is benign compared to previous policy tightening cycles

Would prefer a tolerance band around target rather than a strict point target for inflation

ECB stands ready to respond to new upside risks should they materialize

Meanwhile ECB's Vasle adds:

Very close to rate peak

Impossible to tell today if we are done or more could be needed

ECBs Kazimir:

For the moment, we are fine with the current level of rates

ECB chatter is that of hope that economy is slowing, inflation will slow further and a soft landing will be forthcoming.