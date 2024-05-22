European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel has been cautious on a June rate cut from the Bank, but not saying no. She has said no to back-to-back cuts though, and is wary of the cutting cycle ahead.

As further support for a near-term rate cut Schnabel adds now that the data is showing growth in wages slowing.

Schnabel is one of the more level headed of ECB policy setters and is well worth listening to.

