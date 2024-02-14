Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr

January data was stronger than expected for both jobs and inflation.

Fed is looking at "totality" of the numbers.

Lack of historical parallels makes current monetary policy decisions "difficult."

Data suggest Fed is on a "good path," but still early to say there will be a soft landing.

Putting these two together:

Doesn't sound too dovish to me. If inflation and jobs are up that'd be tighter for longer, at the margin, if I had a chair at the FOMC table.