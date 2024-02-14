Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr
- January data was stronger than expected for both jobs and inflation.
- Fed is looking at "totality" of the numbers.
- Lack of historical parallels makes current monetary policy decisions "difficult."
- Data suggest Fed is on a "good path," but still early to say there will be a soft landing.
Putting these two together:
Doesn't sound too dovish to me. If inflation and jobs are up that'd be tighter for longer, at the margin, if I had a chair at the FOMC table.