Mester is speaking on her economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual event of the Volatility and Risk Institute and the Center for the Global Economy and Business, NYU Stern School of Business.

Earlier:

says the FOMC should act more quickly than in the previous tightening episode

Now Q&A:

  • FOMC still discussing its plan for balance sheet runoff
  • Fed will take action to keep    inflation  under control and keep long-term inflation expectations anchored
  • Fed balance sheet reduction will happen as the Fed removes accommodation via the funds rate
  • primary tool for adjusting policy is the funds rate
  • Fed may need to change the pace of b/s reduction if their is a concern over financial stabiliuty
