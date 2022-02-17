Mester is speaking on her economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual event of the Volatility and Risk Institute and the Center for the Global Economy and Business, NYU Stern School of Business.

FOMC still discussing its plan for balance sheet runoff

Fed will take action to keep inflation Read this Term under control and keep long-term inflation expectations anchored

Fed balance sheet reduction will happen as the Fed removes accommodation via the funds rate

primary tool for adjusting policy is the funds rate

Fed may need to change the pace of b/s reduction if their is a concern over financial stabiliuty