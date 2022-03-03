Earlier here:

Fed's Williams says the Bank must be data-dependent & transparent

More now (Headlines via Reuters )

  • uncertainty around the economic outlook is great and situation in Ukraine adds to that
  • for the us, first direct effects of Ukraine crisis are higher energy prices factoring into higher inflation
  • a negative supply shock to oil can have a hit on consumers' ability to spend
  • people still have a lot of savings built up to support spending
  • the economy is coming into this with a lot of forward momentum
  • says longer term inflation expectations are not moving that much
  • Fed has to take actions to get inflation back down to 2% goal and make sure inflation expectations stay anchored
  • consumers are willing to pay higher prices when demand is strong
  • businesses are facing higher costs from wages or import prices and other things
  • pricing power will shift as supply shortages are addressed
  • some adjustments in demand and labor market may take longer than initially expected
  • there's a lot more labor supply out there, it will just take a while to see how much and when it comes back
  • Fed doesn't know exactly what the fed funds rate will be next year because it will depend on the economy
  • it's clear with inflation so high that the fed needs to get monetary policy away from where we are today
  • Fed should move the fed funds rate above near zero levels through a series of rate increases
  • Fed will want to move the balance sheet back to more normal levels
  • says this is the year of both moving the fed funds rate to more normal levels and also of starting balance sheet reduction