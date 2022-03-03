NY Fed Chief Williams:

  • says the Fed has to to be data dependent and transparent about this thinking
  • has to be open to changing course when the data suggests that's what is needed
  • economy is strong, facing upside risks to CPI
  • inflation is much higher than the Fed expected
  • expects inflation to fall in 2022 but to remain above Fed's 2% taregt
  • Fed is committed to taking action to bring inflation back to 2%

Being data dependent is probably a key requirement for any government policy maker. Of course, it often is not.

