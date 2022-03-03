NY Fed Chief Williams:

says the Fed has to to be data dependent and transparent about this thinking

has to be open to changing course when the data suggests that's what is needed

economy is strong, facing upside risks to CPI

inflation is much higher than the Fed expected

expects inflation to fall in 2022 but to remain above Fed's 2% taregt

Fed is committed to taking action to bring inflation back to 2%

Being data dependent is probably a key requirement for any government policy maker. Of course, it often is not.